DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle Decatur crash.
Officers said it happened at about 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of N. Monroe St.
At least two people were injured. Two people were taken from the scene by ambulance.
Monroe Street was sill closed after 8 p.m. Friday in both the northbound and southbound directions.
