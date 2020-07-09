SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver with serious injuries was airlifted from the scene of an I-55 crash, troopers said.
State police said two commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) were northbound on I-55 at mile post 80 when one rear-ended the other. The driver of the car that hit the other was hurt, while the other driver had no injuries.
In an update sent after 8 p.m. Thursday, state police said all lanes were back open. All lanes were blocked after the crash happened.
