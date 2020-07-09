MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Thursday morning crash sent a driver to a hospital in Macon County.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office told WAND-TV the crash happened at 11:54 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 51 south of Hampshire Road, which is south of Maroa.
Deputies were unable to provide information about what caused the crash, but said a 20-year-old man was driving the only vehicle involved. He went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
His condition is unknown Thursday night.
There was significant damage "all over" his vehicle, deputies said.
WAND-TV was told the report on this crash was not complete yet and to call back Friday for more information.
