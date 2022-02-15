SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver needed surgery and is in critical condition after a crash in Sangamon County.
At about 1:46 p.m. Monday, a Sangamon County Sheriff's Office detective was driving in the 6000 block of Old Jacksonville Road and came across a blue GMC 2003 cargo van that left the road and hit a utility pole. The driver, identified as a 63-year-old man, was unable to get out of the vehicle due to his injuries.
Responders removed him and transported him to Springfield Memorial Hospital, where he went into surgery.
He is in the ICU Tuesday night.
