URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who played a role in a Champaign shooting that caused serious injuries is going to prison.
On Nov. 18, 2018, 26-year-old Deveonta Lindsey drove a car on North Hickory Street up to another vehicle. People in Lindsey's car began shooting, authorities said, and people in the victim's vehicle shot back.
The woman wounded was the only person hurt when shots hit her twice. She spent 12 days in hospital care and was in a coma for four of them, according to The News-Gazette.
A written statement from the woman to Judge Tom Difanis said she has a permanently scarred face after gunshots knocked her teeth out. Her smile is crooked, she had to re-learn walking and talking, and she uses an anti-anxiety medication.
Authorities said they found bullet shells from two .380-caliber handguns at the scene.
Lindsey initially faced charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon. He pleaded guilty in October to an unlawful use of a weapons by a felon count in an agreement that involved testifying against 22-year-old Donnie Caldwell, the co-defendant in the case.
His sentence after the plea involves 12 years in prison.
Lindsey has a criminal history that includes unlawful use of a weapons by a felon and mob action convictions, along with mob action and battery juvenile adjudications. He was on probation for probation of a controlled substance.
Caldwell will be back in court on Dec. 17 to face the same three charges Lindsey initially faced before reaching his plea deal.