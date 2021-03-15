FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after his tanker truck overturned on Illinois 128 in Fayette County.
It happened Sunday afternoon just south of 2850 North around 3:15 p.m.
Richard Grotts, 49, of Vandalia was driving south on Illinois 128 when state police said he ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned.
Grotts was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
According to a witness, Grotts was run off the road by a northbound truck that was traveling in the southbound lane.
The crash is still under investigation.
