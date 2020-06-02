SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a teenage driver killed in a Monday crash.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 17-year-old Brendon Meyers of Athens lost his life in the crash. According to Illinois State Police, he was driving a Honda Accord when the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said Meyers was driving on Illinois Route 123 at a location west of Illinois Route 124 when when lost control and hit a guard rail on the south side of the road. He then over-corrected and left the road.
The car rolled multiple times and stopped in a field on the south side of the road. Both Meyers and a passenger were ejected.
Meyers was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. Monday in the HSHS St. John's Hospital emergency room. Responders had airlifted him from the scene of the crash.
The passenger went to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.