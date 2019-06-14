COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Coles County Deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened on Thursday evening.
Units from the Coles County Sheriff's Department, Ashmore Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 16 and 2200 E in Brocton.
On scene they found a green SUV that had rolled multiple times. The driver refused medical treatment on scene.
Officials say the vehicle left the roadway then over corrected and the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway again and rolled multiple times.
The driver was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear a seat belt.