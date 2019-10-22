(WAND) – A driver from Georgia survived after logs crashed through the windshield of his vehicle. The logs were so big they made it all the way to the back of the SUV.
The accident happened in White County on Oct. 11. The county is on the boarder of the Tennessee state line. The driver was traveling behind a log truck.
Photos of the crash were post on the Whitfield County Fire Department’s page. They show several logs sticking out of the back of the SUV and the drivers seat left damage in the reclining position.
The driver suffered only minor injuries. Their identity was not released.