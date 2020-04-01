ILLINOIS (WAND) - Online tools are still available for Illinoisans seeking driver services help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services still available despite the closure of Secretary of State offices in Illinois. Resources include vehicle registration renewal, applying for a vehicle title and registration, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract and renewing a standard driver's license with the Safe Driver Renewal program. All Illinoisans are encouraged to take advantage.
“Online services, such as renewing your vehicle registration sticker, allow customers to conduct transactions with my office from the comfort of their home,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “Furthermore, people who conduct these online transactions now will be helping to alleviate the rush of face-to-face transactions that will occur at facilities once they reopen.”
White's office said renewals for online vehicle registration went up 64 percent since mid-March when compared to 2019. Since Secretary of State and Driver Services buildings closed on March 17, the state has mailed over 49,000 vehicle titles and 154,000 driver's licenses.
According to White, the state will extend expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings by 30 days once facilities are back open.
Changes to the global situation involving COVID-19 will help decide when the state reopens these facilities, a press release said.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while still providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This will, and must, continue to be the guiding principle of our decision making.”