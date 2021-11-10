DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the upper body before crashing his vehicle into a car in Decatur, police said.
Officers said the 32-year-old male victim was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger. After the shooting, the Challenger crashed into a Ford Explorer. Both vehicles were northbound on Water Street at Mound Road.
Authorities said a 34-year-old mother from Warrensburg, was driving the Explorer and had two children at ages 6 and 9 in the vehicle with her. All of them, along with the shooting victim, went to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the shooting victim remains in critical condition.
Witnesses told police that a male passenger in a gray minivan opened fire on the Dodge Challenger, before fleeing the scene.
Police believe the shooting was not a random act, and investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
