DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A driver struck power poles in Decatur, causing power lines to fall onto his car, firefighters said.
The Decatur Fire Department was called at about 7 p.m. Monday to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Pythian Avenue. They found power lines on top of a man's car.
Crews had to wait for Ameren to come to the scene, turn off the power and remove the lines before they could extricate the driver.
Firefighters said the driver hit two power poles in the crash. Responders took him to a local hospital for injury treatment. His injuries did not appear serious at the scene, crews said.
The car took extensive front-end and driver's side damage.
Authorities said it took about 25 minutes from the time of the call to removing the driver from the vehicle.
Police had left the scene by late Monday night.
