SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chatham.
Authorities report Sangamon County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash occurring in the 6500 block of Curran Road. In the crash, deputies said a 2021 Mazda Sport Utility was southbound on Curran when it crossed into the northbound lane and went off the road.
The vehicle then rolled over and the driver was ejected. A passing nurse stopped and rendered aid at the scene before the Chatham Fire Department arrived and took over.
The unidentified male driver went to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment.
