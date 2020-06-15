MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A car rolled over onto its hood in a Monday morning crash, responders said.
Firefighters told WAND-TV it happened at 11:01 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and Charleston Avenue in Mattoon. Specifics about what led the crash weren't available, but crews said a Mercedes SUV rolled and barely hit a four-door Toyota.
The Toyota driver, identified as an adult female, was transported from the scene to a hospital.
The Mercedes driver refused treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.