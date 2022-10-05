SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield Wednesday morning.
WAND was at the scene shortly after the accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr.
Crews removed a driver from the truck after it crashed.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
