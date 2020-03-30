DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The driver of a pickup truck who nearly hit a fire truck was located by the Decatur Police Department.
The Decatur Fire Department shared the news on Facebook hours after the original story aired on WAND-TV Thursday.
The department said they have visually checked locations on the road in front of Fire Station 5 to make sure the fire truck can be seen by people traveling south on Greenridge. They say it s clearly visible.
DFD said, Engine 5 was coming out of the new fire station located just north of Mound Road. The driver, with sirens and lights on, spotted a pick-up truck just in time to come to a complete stop. The pick-up truck driving at a high rate of speed slammed on its brakes and swerved to get around the fire apparatus.
The department said they are looking at signage for the north side of the station.
It's not clear if any criminal charges will be filed against the driver.