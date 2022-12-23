CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - The snow has stopped falling and you might be ready to hit the road. Maybe finish your last-minute shopping or start your travels. Before hitting the road, keep in mind the stress that recent extreme temperatures cause on our vehicles.
"Definitely want to clear your car off. Make sure your door handles and doors aren't frozen shut, etc. You can pull on your door handles a little too hard and break it and maybe not even able to get into your car," said Chad Hinton, owner of On the Go Auto Body.
Hinton suggests letting your car warm up for at least 10 to 15 minutes and check your coolant. Wait for your car to defrost and safely remove snow and ice from your windshield. Before leaving, check your tires and make sure they're able to sustain the roads and weather conditions.
"Make sure that the fluids are going through your car properly and that it is charging up properly. Making sure your tires are properly inflated, there aren't any cracks or just really really bald. Because again you know you can possibly get in an accident or have a blow out and then in this really bad weather get stuck out in the cold. It can be life or death," said Hinton.
Pack an emergency kit with basic needs. Make sure it includes blankets, water, snacks, phone charger, jumper cables and other necessities. Just in case you were to get stuck on the side of the road. Drive slow and with your headlights on. Give other drivers room on the road and leave out early if traveling.
For road conditions, check IDOT's new website GettingAroundIllinois.com
