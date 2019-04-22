URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- According to a study by The Zebra, a car insurance company, 60 percent of drivers have been found driving while high.
Car insurance companies are not the only ones monitoring this issue. Police are also trying to figure out how many people have been driving under the influence while having consumed marijuana.
"If they've been smoking marijuana recently, we are probably going to smell it. It's one of the drugs you can smell," said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
Sheriff Heuerman says his department is preparing and educating themselves on the matter. He says they're learning from a drug recognition expert.
"That's really what is needed to get that probable cause to make an arrest for a DUI as opposed to the sobriety testing," he said.
However, he says having this expert come in, teach and certify his department is causing an even bigger issue - funding.
"We have the public safety vs. how much we need to spend (on) this, because like much legislation, much of it is not funding. So now we have these things to figure out how to make people safe," he added.
He says without those funds it's going to be a challenge.