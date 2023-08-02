(WAND) - While drought conditions continue across much of Central Illinois, some hometowns will pick up a decent amount of rain.
Showers and scattered storms are more likely today through Thursday morning across the south and west.
There's a slight chance these showers and storms will make it across the northeast.
Highs today will be held down to around 80° with the clouds and showers.
Showers end Thursday morning and the sun returns in the afternoon. Friday will be a hot and humid day with highs back in the upper-80s.
Showers and storms are in the forecast later Saturday into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
