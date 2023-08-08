CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois has been in a moderate to severe drought since the end of Spring, and local farmers say it's impacting many of their crops differently.
Curtis Orchard in Champaign is planning to push back some of their harvest times so plants have more time to grow.
"The drought kind of delayed things ripening this year, we just now started picking our first two varieties, we opened July 20," said Rachel Coventry, the Manager at Curtis Orchard. "So a lot of times, we'll have apples a little bit sooner, we'll do you-pick a little bit sooner, maybe about the first of August. So things are a little bit delayed."
Coventry says they may delay opening the pumpkin patch to visitors because the plants have taken longer to blossom.
"Normally, we opened it around the 15th of September, give or take a couple of days, but it could get pushed back a little if we want more pumpkins to have more time to ripen," said Coventry.
Curtis Orchard has more than 20 varieties of apples, so they will still have similar yields as last year. Whichever varieties were more impacted by the drought have smaller yields, while other varieties are more drought tolerant.
Coventry said they had to use the irrigation system on the apples to help fight dry conditions, but the pumpkins were okay without it.
For more information on when pumpkins will be available, and which types of apples are ready, you can visit the Orchard's website.
