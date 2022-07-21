(WAND WEATHER)- Today’s Drought Monitor continues to show improvement, however, a Severe Drought (D2), centered around Champaign County, persists.
This severe Drought can be concerning for farmers as it could harm crop growth and even damage them. Additionally, droughts can lead to insects and disease infestation. This in return can lead to rising food prices.
The Drought Monitor is released every Thursday Morning and shows the latest data on drought conditions.
Contrary to popular belief, the Drought Monitor does not just take climatologic (observed precipitation) data into account. It also includes agricultural (crop conditions and soil moisture), climatologic (observed precipitation), and hydrologic (water levels) data.
