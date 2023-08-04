(WAND WEATHER)- Thursday's drought monitor shows minimal changes across Central Illinois from the past week; with the exception of severe drought now affecting parts of Fayette & Effingham Counties.
Luckily, rain chances will be on the increase for this weekend. Isolated showers & storms could arrive overnight on Saturday; which will increase to scattered late in the day & continue throughout Saturday night & Sunday.
Severe storms are possible across Central Illinois with a marginal risk on Saturday & a slight risk on Sunday. The main threats currently are damaging winds & hail.
Conditions will turn breezy as the cold front swings through on Sunday, which will continue into Monday.
