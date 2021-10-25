LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Jelani Day died due to drowning, the LaSalle County coroner said in a Monday report.
Day, whose body was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4, was identified in late September. Investigators released drowning as the cause of death following a "review of the extensive available investigation, medical and dental information, and after postmortem examination with multiple ancillary and special studies."
The coroner noted there is no specific test at autopsy for drowning.
"Drowning is considered a diagnosis of exclusion with supporting investigation circumstances when a person is found deceased in a body of water," the report said. "Although the examination was suboptimal based upon the degree of composition and predation activity while the body was within the river during a period of warm water, there was no evidence of any antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication."
Officials said it is unknown how Day went into the Illinois River.
The case is being investigated by Peru police, LaSalle police, Bloomington police, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.
