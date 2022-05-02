DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dru Hill & Twista are coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this fall.
The concert will be September 9 at 7 p.m.
Dru Hill has reunited for a special 25th Anniversary Tour after several members of the group have performed as solo artists since the early 2000s.
This show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.
Ticket pricing is as follows:
Reserved seating - $75
Standing room only pit - $65
General admission terrace - $60
General admission lawn - $45
(Plus processing fees)
