DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the last 10 years Illinois police departments have seized over $300 million dollars in property and drug funds.
"If we were to seize a vehicle from a narcotics investigation that vehicle would be sold and then that money would be put back into the department through purchasing other items related to narcotics investigations," explained Decatur Deputy Chief, Shane Brandel.
The police department can not only seize drug money and narcotics but they can also seize any property used in the exchange of the convicted crime.
"There's federal and state rules in regards to seizing money and or property and how we can use it," explained Brandel. "Seized money and property can't be used to replace funds that are in your budget but it can be used to supplement and purchase other items that can be used in investigations."
Once property is sold and money is confiscated, it goes into a secured account until the judge decides if the money will be awarded to the police department or go back to the original owner.
"Certain pieces of evidence has to be shown that indicate that we should be awarded that money," said Brandel. "Once that process is done, the state police is involved and the money is distributed to the agencies involved in that investigation."
Brandel told WAND that they are spending $5,000 on an upcoming training for two of their officers.
"We take that money and property and put that right back into investigating narcotics investigations within our community," he said.
A full circle, from the hands of a convicted drug dealer to utilizes drug funds for training our officers to better protect and serve.
"Narcotics and violence go hand in hand so, our ability to be able to investigate narcotics violations directly impacts the safety of our community."