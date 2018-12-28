BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A drug-induced death led to prison time for a Rantoul man.
The sale happened on March 23, when 24-year-old Troy McBride sold fentanyl-laced heroin to 41-year-old Bloomington man James Dingman. Dingman’s father found him dead after he overdosed on the same day. The News-Gazette reports he was on his couch and had a rolled $10 bill, along with plastic bag corners with white powder in them.
Police arrested McBride after setting up a fake drug deal using a phone number found in Dingman’s phone. The newspaper says he had heroin and cocaine on him when meeting with police outside of an Urbana grocery store.
As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped other charges against McBride. The Class X felony charge for drug-induced homicide could have meant as much as 30 years behind bars, but McBride pleaded guilty on Nov. 9.
McBride has to pay $12,752 to Dingman’s mother in restitution. He has to serve 75 percent (over 8 years) of the total sentence, with credit for 199 days already served applied.