URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man convicted of possessing drugs failed to show up to a sentencing hearing and is on the run Thursday.
Dan Jackson, the attorney of 40-year-old James E. Hunt, said the two of them had walked into Champaign County court with Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach Thursday morning when Hunt asked if he had time to use the bathroom. Jackson and Banach were waiting inside when the court security officer told Jackson the jury had made verdict decisions, according to The News-Gazette.
According to Jackson, Hunt then called him from outside of the courthouse. After Jackson told his client about the verdicts, he never came inside. He also didn’t return voicemails or answer other phone calls.
On the morning of Oct. 25, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said an investigation into alleged drug sales led them to an apartment at 2409 N. Neil St. in Champaign, where they went to serve a search warrant. They used the Champaign police SWAT unit to enter the residence.
As SWAT members rammed open the third-story apartment, officers outside could see someone tossing bags from the southwest bedroom window. One bag contained close to one ounce of crack cocaine, while another had nearly 6 ounces of loose cannabis. Another 20 bags had chewable gummies laced with THC in them.
Authorities found a tote with more chewable THC gummies and 15 ounces of loose cannabis inside of the apartment, along with a busted window screen. A dresser near the window had a 9 mm handgun, two pellet guns and two prescription bottles featuring Hunt’s name. Mail addressed to hunt was also in the bedroom.
Plastic sandwich bags and two digital scales were in a kitchen drawer, and a bottle of Inositol (common cocaine cutting agent) was in a kitchen cabinet. Police found $1,500 in cash in Hunt’s pants pocket.
Hunt said in court he did not know about the drugs and denied throwing them out of the apartment window. He said he did not know about the guns or prescription bottles and said the money found in his pocket was for a down payment on a rental property.
He claimed he had gone to that apartment by his former girlfriend to visit their son about about 6:30 a.m. He said he arrived at about 7:45 a.m., spent time playing with his son and then fell asleep with the child in a bedroom.
Evidence from the Illinois state crime lab showed no evidence of Hunt's fingerprints or DNA on the bags thrown from the window.
Hunt was convicted of possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis and obstructing justice. The jury did not convict him of a possession with intent to deliver drugs charge, and he was acquitted of a count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Hunt faces probation to four to 15 years in prison for those charges.
Judge Heidi Ladd issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest after reading his charges.
It took the jury about six hours of deliberations in a two-day period to reach verdicts in Hunt’s case. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
NOTE: There is no mug shot available through Champaign County's online inmate records for James Hunt.