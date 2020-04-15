DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A nationwide shortage of some drugs is starting to impact supplies in central Illinois.
“We are seeing some shortage as of right now. Especially anything that’s for upper respiratory infections and things like that,” said Dale Colee, owner of Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy and two other pharmacies in Macon County. “We don’t know if this is going to be a situation that’s going to be long term or not.”
Many of the drugs are manufactured in India and China which are both dealing with their own issues with COVID.
Pain killers like Oxycodone and Fentanyl are in short supply and are needed for patients in hospice care.