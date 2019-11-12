LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are making drug test kits available for parents who may need help with substance abuse involving children.
The Lincoln Police Department said it ordered drug test kits that look for amphetamine, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methadone, morphine/opiates, methamphetamine, marijuana, PCP and ecstasy. They also have kits that can test for tobacco and nicotine. Each kit has details about substance abuse programs that may help parents and children.
The goal of the kits is to assist parents who may have noticed symptoms of drug abuse in their children and need to know if drug-related issues exist.
“We always advocate that parents should have the difficult talks with their children and to have productive conversations,” Lincoln police said in a press release. “We as police have seen addictions at very young ages, so it’s never too early to have these conversations. If they are seeing symptoms of drug abuse and need to know, they simply need to stop at our station or the high school to ask for a ‘Free Kit’ and there will be no intervention or questions asked by the police.”
The kits are available at the Lincoln Police Station and Lincoln Community High School.