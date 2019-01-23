CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police seized hundreds of pounds of drugs in a Champaign-area bust.
Officers say a search warrant led to them finding the following:
- 107 pounds of marijuana
- 1.16 pounds of meth
- 5.45 ounces of heroin
- 5 rifles and a handgun
Police say they also found money, but won’t release how much. They say an unidentified suspect is behind bars and faces criminal charges.
“Excellent job by everyone involved to help clean our streets and keep our community safe,” police said in a Facebook post.