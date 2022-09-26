(WEATHER WAND) - A quiet weather week is in the forecast for Central Illinois.
Dry conditions are expected over the next seven days.
It'll be rather chilly with below average temperatures, too.
Highs today through Thursday will be in the low-to-mid-60s. Some hometowns may reach the upper-60s.
It'll be cold at night for much of the week. Lows will be in the low-to-mid-40s.
However, when we wake up Wednesday morning, some of us will be in the 30s and scattered frost is possible across the far north.
Warmer temperatures, in the 70s, return for the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
