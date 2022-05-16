Next 12 Hours (1).JPG
(WAND WEATHER)- The weather across Central Illinois this week will include a little something for everyone.
 
Pleasantly warm temperatures are on tap today and tomorrow with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s.  
Plenty of sunshine today will give way to more clouds Tuesday afternoon with showers and storms likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.
 
It'll turn hot and humid again Thursday and Friday with some scattered showers and storms.
 
By the weekend, much cooler weather takes over with highs in the 60s and 70s.  Lows will drop into the 40s.
 
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples

