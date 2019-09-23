ST. PETERS, Mo. (WAND) – A Missouri woman is sharing her story after a can of dry shampoo burst through the sunroof of her car.
Luckily, nobody was inside the car when the aerosol can caused the damage. Christine Debrecht told KSDK-TV that the damage was so severe, it took 10 to 15 minutes for them to figure out what it was.
Debrecht said that her daughter left a can of dry shampoo in the console of her car. The heat inside the car caused the can to explode and turn into a projectile.
"It blew the console, the center console, it must have been sitting straight up in there," Debrecht said. "It blew it straight off its hinges and blew the whole thing off. And then shot up through the sunroof and it was about 50 feet away."
Most aerosol cans have warnings reminding users not to store them at temperatures above 120 degrees. The heat inside a car on a hot day can exceed the temperature aerosol cans can withstand, causing them to burst.