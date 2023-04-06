(WAND) - After the recent stormy weather, a few quiet days are expected across Central Illinois.
Dry weather is in the forecast through Easter weekend.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix today with highs in the 50s.
Frost is expected tonight as we drop to around 30° with light winds.
A warming trend gets underway Friday.
Highs will be near 60° Friday and in the 60s this weekend.
We warm back into the 70s early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
