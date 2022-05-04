(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will get a brief period to dry out today.
Under a sun and cloud mix, highs will reach the low-to-mid-60s.
A few showers move in late tonight and showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Thursday into Friday night.
While the severe weather threat is low, we'll see heavy rain. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are likely.
By the time we get to Mother's Day weekend, an isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. However, we'll definitely enjoy a warm-up. Highs Saturday will approach 70°and we'll be in the 70s Sunday.
By early next week, highs will top out in the low-to-mid-80s!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
