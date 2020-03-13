BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Ducks Unlimited has invested more than $1 million to conserve wetland habitats in Illinois.
Regional Biologist Michael Sertle said the federal grant will help improve water quality and increase wildlife diversity in wetlands across the state.
"Things have aged, infrastructure gets old," Sertle said. "We take flood damage. We start to lose the productivity of these wetlands."
Sertle said the money will be spent across 14 project sites in Illinois from Beardstown to DePue.
"A lot of [the money] is going into infrastructure upgrades," Sertle said. "We will conserve just over 13,000 acres."
According to Sertle, the Illinois River Valley is facing many challenges right now, but one of the biggest problems is flooding.
"What we face here, in the Illinois River Valley, we see changes in flooding in both severity and the timing and duration. Where we are today, we are still above flood stage, and it's been almost a year of that," Sertle said. "We lose the diversity of vegetation. When that happens, we see a decrease of Waterfowl numbers in these areas."
Volunteer with Ducks Unlimited, Mick Wanless, said he is passionate about preserving the Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area.
"This is one of the top sights in Illinois," Wanless said. "It's beautiful, just the timber and the sights to hunt."
Wanless said he has been hunting Waterfowl at Sanganois since he was 16 and he hopes to conserve this area for future generations.
"I'm real passionate about trying to keep kids hunting and keep this going," Wanless said. "I feel that I need to volunteer to help preserve the passion that people have."
Sertle said engineering staff will begin surveying wetlands this spring. Construction is set to begin this fall.