WASHINGTON (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and fellow Senate Democrats are introducing a bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.
It is called the Raise The Wage Act.
Democrats said it will ensure all workers are paid at least the full federal minimum wage by phasing out the subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers, and workers with disabilities.
"Too many Illinoisans work hard for 40 or more hours a week but barely earn enough to make ends meet. Nobody who gets up every morning and does their job should have to live in poverty in America," Durbin said. "It's about time we gave hardworking Illinoisans a raise – and this bill would do that for millions of people."
"No one who works hard should be living in poverty," said Duckworth. "A strong national minimum wage levels the playing field for businesses who value their workers, boosts the economy, increases consumer spending to support businesses and helps families across our state who are struggling to scrape by."
In Illinois, about 2.3 million workers earn less than $15 an hour.
Once phased in, the average affected worker would see an annual pay increase of about $3,500.