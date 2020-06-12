WASHINGTON, D.C (WAND) - U.S Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senate leaders urging President Donald Trump to support a bipartisan proposal to rename all military assets named after Confederate Generals.
Over the past couple of weeks, protests in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police have emphasized the necessity to address America's history of racism against African Americans.
The bipartisan proposal to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would remove all names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederacy and anyone who voluntarily served it from bases and other property of the U.S. military
This week, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said they are “open to bipartisan discussions” to rename Army bases that honor Confederate officers who led the fight against the Union and defended the institution of slavery.
“The Confederacy remains a haunting symbol of white supremacy, Jim Crow segregation, racial terror, and the systematic subjugation of Black people, which are antithetical to the values of our military and our country,” the lawmakers wrote. “It is long past time for the United States military to cease honoring, commemorating, or otherwise celebrating those who took up arms against the United States in the Civil War, sacrificing hundreds of thousands of American lives in order to preserve the institution of chattel slavery.”
Senator Duckworth is a former Army Black Hawk pilot who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years. Earlier this week, she wrote to leaders of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard Bureau to call on each of them to prohibit the display of the Confederate Battle Flag. Since then, the U.S. Navy announced it will prohibit the Confederate Battle Flag from all public spaces and work areas.
