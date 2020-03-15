WASHINGTON D.C (WAND) - Democrats are calling on the Senate to pass the Bipartisan Coronavirus aid package immediately.
U.S senator Tammy Duckworth called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately call up and pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The U.S House of Representatives passed the bill late Friday night.
The package includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis. The Senate was expected to vote on it early this week.
“We must always put families first in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. I applaud House Democrats for rejecting the White House’s initial ‘corporations first’ approach and forcing the Trump Administration to agree to the bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act," said Duckworth. "This bill is an important first step that will push the Trump Administration to improve its inadequate and counterproductive efforts to protect Americans from COVID-19."
Senator Duckworth spoke out Friday about Trump's "long overdue" decision to declare a national emergency.