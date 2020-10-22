SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Some voters in Springfield have received postcards that have improper polling place change information.
Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said this was due to an error in layout when the postcards were printed at the mail house. Some polling places matched up with the wrong precinct.
The mail house is working to correct the post card notices and is re-mailing them to all voters that have had a polling place change.
"We have experienced an error in the final notification to voters affected by polling place changes, Gray said. "I have instructed our mail house vendor to correct the error and promptly re-mail the notices with the correct polling place location information. In addition, we plan to re-print our polling place location changes in Sangamon County's newspapers and extensively circulate the changes on social media."
Sangamon County has had nine polling place changes affecting 21 precincts for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The majority of those changes are to accommodate mandated social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic or a previous facility not being willing to serve as a location for this election.
Gray added, "I am sorry to the affected voters for our error in the final post card notification."
A full list of polling place changes can be viewed by clicking HERE.
