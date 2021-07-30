DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested a man for driving under the influence after his SUV became stuck on the train tracks of a Decatur overpass.
A WAND News crew in the area observed a white SUV on the Jasper Street overpass at about 3:45 p.m. Friday. Emergency responders were on the scene.
The railroad company shut down trains in the area while responders worked to extract the vehicle.
WAND News will update this story as it learns more details.
