DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois law enforcement have released the results of their increased patrol efforts for the holiday season.
Decatur's increased traffic patrols during holiday season led to 25 DUI arrests in 16 days. Four seat belt citations were issued, 9 licenses were suspended/revoked 14 Uninsured motorists were ticketed, 38 Speeding citations were issued and three Drug arrests were made.
The annual campaign may be over in Decatur, but that isn't an excuse to drive impaired. Driving drug or alcohol impaired is illegal and can result in a DUI because it's extremely dangerous and irresponsible. Additionally, all vehicle occupants, regardless of seating position, are required to wear properly adjusted seat belts.
"Our officers are committed year-round. If you drive impaired, you will be arrested," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer.
The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.