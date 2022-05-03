IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Three people were sent to the hospital after a DUI crash, on Saturday.
According to police on April 30, officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of W. Seminary in Onarga, IL.
Police reports indicate a vehicle driven by Ernesto A. Espinoza, 24, of Thawville was traveling westbound on W. Seminary when he began to veer into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with an eastbound traveler.
Authorities say Nicholas Munoz, 29, of Onarga was the eastbound traveler and he and an additional passenger were transported to Riverside Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash.
Espinoza was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Espinoza showed signs of alcohol impairment and charged him for driving under the influence and for driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
At this time no further information has been released.
