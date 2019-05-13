DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A DUI enforcement campaign is underway in Decatur.
Decatur Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation have partnered to remind drivers to use seatbelts and drive sober.
The campaign is from May 10 to May 28.
"Our officers see firsthand the tragedy when people drink and drive," said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. "We need our citizens to slow down and remember: It's up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober. As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, we want to make sure people are doing everything they can to stay safe when traveling."
Decatur police will be taking a no-excuses approach. Drivers and passengers not wearing their seat belt will be ticketed, and those caught driving impaired will be arrested.
"Please help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed simply because they failed to buckle up or drove impaired," said Sgt.
Hagemeyer. "Seat belts save lives, and every vehicle occupant—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time."