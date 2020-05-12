URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Prosecutors said a DUI suspect drove around a police barricade and damaged fire department equipment Monday.
Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Chris McCallum told The News-Gazette it happened when firefighters were responding after 1:30 a.m. to an Urbana fire in the 300 block of Scottswood Drive, which destroyed a house and left a family without a home. Shawn A. Costley, 35, is accused of driving over two fire hoses, causing damage estimated to cost about $1,100.
McCallum said deputies, who had vehicles set up to block access to the area of the fire response when Costley arrived, had to knock on his car windows to get him to stop and watched him throw something to the floorboard. He said they found a beer can on the floor of the car that was cold to the touch.
Costley admitted to drinking two beers and smoking cannabis, McCallum said, and told authorities he was on the way to get his 10-year-old child from a nearby home.
An alcohol level test performed at the jail came in at .119 percent, putting Costley over the Illinois legal limit of .08, prosecutors said.
Costley's bond was set at $20,000 in a hearing with Judge Tom Difanis. He was ordered to return to court June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.