CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman already facing DUI charges was arrested again after hitting a person and taking off at a Champaign apartment complex, according to police.
Police responded to the Oakwood Trace Apartments on Burr Oak Court in Champaign around 4 a.m. Friday for the report of a 31-year-old woman being hit by a car.
According to the Champaign Police Department, they arrested the driver for DUI. The driver was identified as Ashia Marshal. She is the same woman police arrested in September after her Jeep went airborne and crashed on Interstate 57.
Police say the woman who was hit is expected to be OK.
Officers believe the incident began after an argument with several people in the parking lot. Marshall then got into a Honda Civic to leave and that's when police say she hit the woman as she was pulling away.
It's not clear if it was intentional.
Police arrested Marshall within minutes and took her to a local hospital for evidence of impaired driving.
Marshall is currently facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence for the September crash. She appeared in court on Wednesday for those charges. A tentative trial in that case is set for Feb. 5.