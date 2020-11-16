JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The organization that helps run the Duncan Mansion had to cancel their annual fundraiser, because of COVID-19.
For the past 100 years, the Daughters of the American Revolution have owned and maintained Governor Duncan's Mansion.
Susan Hardin, curator and house chair, said their annual ice cream social was canceled, which is the mansion's major fundraiser. In addition, because of the pandemic, no one was able to rent the mansion or give tours.
"Obviously, with the pandemic this year, we are hurting."
Keeping a historic home maintained is not easy, and it is not cheap. Hardin said the mansion is a part of the Jacksonville history.
"Some of items in the house... this is the only place you are going to see them, and I don't want history to be lost."
The community has stepped up to help. Hardin explained, since the ice cream social was canceled, a number of community members dropped off money. In addition to the DAR, a group of community members called the Governor Duncan Association have also helped maintain the mansion.
To help or support the mission money can be sent to 4 Duncan Pl., Jacksonville. All funds donated go directly to mansion.
