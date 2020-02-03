(WAND) - A popular 90s snack announced they will be returning to the grocery store.
DunkAroos are making a comeback, according to their social media accounts.
The accounts for the discontinued cookies and frosting snack were recently set up on Twitter and Instagram. On Monday, they had posts confirming the treats return for this summer.
In their announcement, the video features a very 90s theme and things that are not coming back from that time era. The video ends with a “Definitely coming back! Summer 2020,” with the DunkAroos logo at the top.
🚨 Definitely coming back. Summer 2020. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PcTswQ2TRy— Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020
When the accounts were created, they posted a photo of the nostalgic frosting as a teaser to the upcoming announcement.