DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Dunkin' restaurant in Decatur temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A marketing spokesperson with Maclyn Group said a franchise employee of the store at 3016 N. Water St. has tested positive. They last worked on Sept. 19 and have been in self quarantine.
No other Dunkin' employees at the Decatur location have shown any COVID-19 symptoms. After learning about the positive case, this Dunkin' location temporarily closed on Sept. 25 while leaders worked to deep clean and disinfect the store.
The spokesperson said the Decatur store is following all CDC, local and state public health guidelines. In addition, all recommendations from local health officials are being followed.
"Dunkin’ Brands has stringent food safety and hygiene standards, and all of our franchisees remain vigilant to help minimize exposure and emphasize the importance of restaurant employees not coming to work if they are ill," a statement said.
The business will be back open for business once all proper measures have been taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.