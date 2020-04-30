(WAND) - Dunkin' said they will give healthcare workers a sweet treat for free as a thank you.
Healthcare workers will get free coffee and donuts on National Nurses Day, which is May 6.
It’s the perfect day to pay it forward & show all your heroes how much you appreciate them.🤗That’s why on May 6, National Nurses Day, we’re offering a free med hot or iced coffee & donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.❤️ pic.twitter.com/lby0WgwZim— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 28, 2020
"Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands.
On Tuesday, Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation announced a $200,000 grant to First Descents, a leader in adventure-based healing. First Descents will develop the “Hero Recharge” program for health care professionals experiencing trauma "by improving their psychosocial health, nurturing supportive peer relationships, and better positioning them to carry out their important work."
Health care workers can participate in the coffee and donut freebie on May 6 by visiting any store nationwide. You will get an option of a medium iced or hot coffee and donut.
